2m ago

add bookmark

Fresh health setback for NZ great Cairns with cancer diagnosis

accreditation
AFP
Chris Cairns. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)
Chris Cairns. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

New Zealand cricket great Chris Cairns revealed Saturday he has suffered a further health setback and has been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Cairns was only discharged from hospital last week, five months after he underwent a life-saving heart operation and was then paralysed by a subsequent stroke.

READ | CSA laud record-breaker Brevis: ‘He has been very consistent’

"Another fight ahead but here's hoping this one is a swift upper cut and over in the first round," the 51-year-old, one of the world's top all-rounders in the early 2000s, said on social media.

"I was told yesterday I have bowel cancer... big shock and not what I was expecting. 

"So, as I prepare for another round of conversations with surgeons and specialists, I keep remembering how lucky I am to be here in the first place."

The Canberra-based Cairns required urgent heart surgery last September following an aortic dissection, which is a tear in the inner layer of the body's main artery.

During the operation he suffered a stroke which left him paralysed in both legs.

Cairns played 62 Tests for New Zealand between 1989 and 2004, averaging 29.4 with the ball and 33.53 with the bat.

He hit 87 sixes, a Test world record at the time, and was the sixth player to achieve the all-rounders' double of 200 wickets and 3,000 runs.

However, his on-field achievements were overshadowed by match-fixing allegations, strongly denied by Cairns, that resulted in two court cases.

He was cleared on both occasions but complained his reputation had been "scorched" regardless.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
new zealandchris cairnscricket
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 6629 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 1051 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3622 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5670 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo