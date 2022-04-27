Gary Kirsten could coach England when they host Proteas in 2022 Test series

SA cricket guru Gary Kirsten is a strong candidate for the England Test coaching job.

Kirsten is the current batting coach at IPL side Gujarat Titans.

But he could leave India after the IPL and be the England coach when they host the Proteas in a three-Test series later this year.

South Africa's Gary Kirsten appears to be the favourite to become the next England Test coach.

English newspaper The Telegraph reported over the weekend that the ECB approached Kirsten after it came to light that Australian Justin Langer was no longer a candidate.

It's believed that there are reservations over whether Langer would get along with Ben Stokes, who looks set to be appointed England Test captain.

According to the Daily Mail, discussions reached a new level on Monday after Kirsten told ECB director of cricket Robert Key that he is available and interested.

The only issue appears to be Kirsten's role as batting coach and mentor of Indian Premier League outfit Gujarat Titans.

The IPL final is on 29 May, only four days before the start of England's first Test against New Zealand at Lord's.

The Gujarat Titans are second on the IPL standings and on course for the knockout stages.

But the report added that Kirsten is believed to be willing to end his involvement with the Titans once the IPL is over, assuming the ECB compensates him sufficiently.

Kirsten almost got the England job in 2019, but with then director of cricket Ashley Giles wanting one man to coach both the Test and white-ball teams, it went to Chris Silverwood instead. Silverwood was sacked following England's 4-0 Ashes series loss in Australia.

Key, however, will split the one-day and Test coaching roles, meaning Kirsten could be at the helm when England host his native South Africa in a three-Test series in August-September.

Kirsten, 54, coached India to the World Cup title in 2011 and led South Africa to the top of the Test rankings a year later.

He played 101 Tests and 185 ODIs for South Africa between 1993 and 2004.