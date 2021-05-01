Hashim Amla rolls back the years, cards massive double century for Surrey

Proteas great Hashim Amla rolled back the years and carded a majestic double century for Surrey in the English County Championship on Friday.

It was Amla's seventh first-class double century as he retired hurt on 215.

Now 38-years-old, the 'Mighty Hash' shared in a 257-run stand with England's Ollie Pope for the third wicket as Surrey finished day two on a massive 513/3.

Amla struck 22 boundaries in his 491-minute and 367-ball stay at the crease.

Considered one of the finest players of his generation, Amla retired from international cricket with 124 Tests, 181 ODIs and 44 T20Is to his name.