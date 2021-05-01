1h ago

add bookmark

Hashim Amla rolls back the years, cards massive double century for Surrey

Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hashim Amla (Getty)
Hashim Amla (Getty)

Proteas great Hashim Amla rolled back the years and carded a majestic double century for Surrey in the English County Championship on Friday.

It was Amla's seventh first-class double century as he retired hurt on 215.

Now 38-years-old, the 'Mighty Hash' shared in a 257-run stand with England's Ollie Pope for the third wicket as Surrey finished day two on a massive 513/3.

Amla struck 22 boundaries in his 491-minute and 367-ball stay at the crease. 

Considered one of the finest players of his generation, Amla retired from international cricket with 124 Tests, 181 ODIs and 44 T20Is to his name. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hashim amlacricket
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 13728 votes
Cricket
12% - 4246 votes
Football
19% - 6347 votes
Athletics
3% - 874 votes
Boxing
1% - 331 votes
Cycling
2% - 792 votes
Golf
5% - 1716 votes
Motorsport
9% - 2893 votes
Tennis
4% - 1191 votes
Water sports
1% - 311 votes
American sports
1% - 424 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1136 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo