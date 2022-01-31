16m ago

Imran Tahir says he is 'fit enough' to play for Proteas at T20 World Cup

Compiled by Lynn Butler
Imran Tahir (Getty Images)
Imran Tahir (Getty Images)

Veteran spinner Imran Tahir says he is fit and available for the Proteas for this year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Tahir, who retired from ODI cricket in 2019 but was still available in T20Is, did not feature in South Africa's T20 World Cup squad last year in the United Arab Emirates.

The Proteas have since 'moved on' from Tahir with world No 2 T20 bowler Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj providing sufficient spinning options.

Despite not having played for the Proteas since their horrid 2019 Cricket World Cup campaign, the 42-year-old Tahir is eager to make a surprise return to the national set-up.

"I am still available for selection in T20Is. I believe I am fit enough to play in the T20 World Cup (in Australia)," Tahir told Pakistan publication GeoNews.

"I hope that [the] selectors will consider my performances around the world. If they do, I am sure they'll find me a deserving candidate."

Having played in 38 T20Is for South Africa, Tahir has taken 63 wickets at an average of 15.04 with his last T20I appearance coming in March 2019.

Tahir has since been competing in various T20 tournaments around the world, playing in the Caribbean Premier League, Pakistan Super League and Lanka Premier League.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Tahir signed a three-year deal with English division three club, Wedgwood Cricket Club, in Barlaston near Stoke On Trent.

According to the club, Tahir will help their lofty ambitions to reach the North Staffordshire and South Cheshire League within the next three years.

Apart from his on-field role, Tahir has also agreed to be the head coach of the club's junior section to develop a new crop of stars.

Tahir is currently in his 'home' country as he competes for the Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League.

