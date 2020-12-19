16m ago

Australia dismiss India for 36 - their lowest ever Test score

Steve Smith, Pat Cummins ,Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne of Australia hug Cameron Green of Australia after he caught Virat Kohli (Captain) of India during day three of the First Test match between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval on December 19, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia.
Mark Brake

Australia's world-class pace attack dismissed India for their lowest ever Test score of 36 on Saturday to leave the hosts needing 90 to win the opening Test in Adelaide after an incredible batting collapse.

India started day three of the day-night Test on nine for one and with a 62-run lead, looking to build a competitive second innings total for Australia to chase.

But their hopes were left in tatters after an exhibition of fast bowling by Josh Hazlewood (5-8) and Pat Cummins (4-21).

India's previous Test low was 42 against England at Lord's in 1974.

More to follow...

