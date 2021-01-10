1h ago

India complain of racist crowd abuse at Sydney Test - reports

Jasprit Bumrah (Getty)
India have reportedly lodged a complaint after the third Test against Australia in Sydney was marred by allegations of racist abuse towards the team by sections of the crowd.

The incident happened late on day three Saturday with fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah apparently the target while they fielded by the boundary ropes.

Reports in Australia said the International Cricket Council were investigating after a complaint to match referee David Boon, although this has yet to be confirmed.

The Times of India newspaper said the fans had been drunk.

"Bumrah and Siraj were called monkeys, wanker and motherf***** by the people almost throughout the time they were fielding," it claimed.

The Indian and Australian cricket boards have yet to comment, but Australian great Shane Warne called the crowd shameful.

"Disgraceful to be honest, absolutely disgraceful," he said while commentating on the match Sunday. "Let's hope they come down heavy and find the culprits."

Only 10,000 fans - a quarter capacity - are allowed into the Sydney Cricket Ground each day due to coronavirus concerns, making their chants and shouts more clearly heard.

Read more on:
indiaaustraliajasprit bumrahcricket
Australia 338/10 & 312/6
India 244/10 & 70/0
