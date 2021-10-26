Investigators slam conduct of match-fixers at Cricket SA's SJN hearings

Match-fixing investigators Louis Cole and David Becker cleared the air over any allegations that their 2015 Ram Slam match-fixing probe targeted black players.

In their testimonies, the duo pointed out that they were led by the evidence that was in front of them in processing the investigation.

Cole said the radio interviews and the submissions by the players have tarnished the image of the Anti-Corruption Unit office.

On a Tuesday of high drama on the field with Quinton de Kock opting out of the Proteas team because of his 'taking the knee' stance, David Becker cleaned up where Louis Cole left off at the Cricket South Africa Cricket for Social Justice and Nation-building hearings.

Over Monday and Tuesday, Cole, CSA's anti-corruption chief, took the stand to rebut evidence given by match-fixers Lonwabo Tsotsobe, Alviro Petersen, Ethy Mbhalati and Thami Tsolekile.

The quartet, at various times in their testimonies, said they were targeted because of the colour of their skin and that they were coerced into signing the sanction agreements that resulted in their bans.

Becker, a former International Cricket Council legal advisor, assisted Cole with the investigation and proceeded to pick holes in the various testimonies.

Petersen's testimony came in for a roasting, with Becker saying he went to great lengths to manage his image in the match-fixing matter despite his proven involvement through Gulam Bodi's admissions.

"He said that CSA, through its lawyer, that I assume to be me, control the narrative of what was going on inside the investigation," Becker said.

"What was going on in the investigation was internal, since it was an internal matter in terms of article 4.4 of the anti-corruption code.

"What was going on inside of the investigation was extremely sensitive and information flowed as per the International Cricket Council protocol.

"Outside of the people involved, it wouldn't have been inappropriate for anyone to know about the full details of the investigation."

Becker said he didn't understand where Tsolekile's accusations came from, especially those the former wicketkeeper said he were racially targeted even though former CSA chief executive officer Haroon Lorgat and respected jurist retired Judge Bernard Ngoepe oversaw the investigation.

Becker said Tsolekile sprouted a number of untruths on Robert Marawa's radio show during an interview.

"As investigators, we follow the evidence and the kingpin in all of this was Gulam Bodi and it was he who implicated Tsolekile and the others," Becker said.

"It was clear from the evidence that it was Bodi who approached these people because they were his good friends and thought he was going to be able to persuade them in matters of this nature.

"One doesn't target individuals in inquiries. It's a matter of following the evidence and at the time ... I was an external independent attorney advising CSA in this regard.

"Why would I, as an independent person in an investigation, target black players?

"Two of the four people who helped overlook the investigation were black. Why would they deliberately target black players?

"Why would the former Judge President of North and South Gauteng who is also the current tax ombudsman put his impressive career at stake to involve himself in a deliberate plot to target black players?

"Why would I as an independent lawyer who has advised a plethora of black athletes, why would I prejudice my good name and reputation by embroiling myself in a racist conspiracy of some kind where I deliberately target black players in an investigation?"

Looking towards the future of how match-fixing investigations will be dealt with, Cole said the twisted testimonies of the match-fixers have harmed the image and the integrity of his office.

"In my recent education sessions with the players, the players have started to question my integrity," Cole said.

"The harm that it has done has prevented players from coming forward in future to the person that they should trust to enforce these regulations to keep the game clean.

"Despite all of this, I need to acknowledge the role Craig Alexander and Vaughn van Jaarsveld played in bringing forward these allegations.

"There was no way the players were targeted because of their skin colour. It was the evidence that guided us."