It's Miller time! 26 South Africans in MLC as T20's big hitters go to the States

Cricket has finally broken into the United States with the start of Major League Cricket (MLC).

The 19-game tournament features six teams, including three co-owned Indian Premier League franchises.

26 South Africans are expected to compete with 15 former and current Proteas in the tournament.

Not to confuse Bazball with baseball, America's favourite pastime, but for the rest of this month some of the world's best cricketers find themselves in the land of Big Sam to play in a new T20 tournament.

Major League Cricket (MLC), involving six teams competing in Dallas, Texas, and Morrisville, North Carolina, began on Friday (SA time) and will run until 30 July.

The teams, who will collectively play 19 matches, are MI New York, Los Angeles Knight Riders, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings, Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns.

Games kick-off at 22:30 (SA time) and 02:30 (SA time) with each team playing each other in a single round-robin stage before the start of the playoffs.

Three of the teams are co-owned by Indian Premier League franchises (Mumbai Indians, Knight Riders and Super Kings), while Australia's Cricket Victoria has a high-performance partnership with the San Francisco Unicorns and New South Wales with the Washington Freedom.

There is a distinct South African flavour to the tournament with a whopping 26 South Africans represented in the MLC, 15 of whom have represented the Proteas.

In the opening encounter, the Texas Super Kings were sent to bat first with Proteas star batter David Miller top-scoring with 61 off 42 balls including four sixes for the Texas Super Kings, who were sent in to bat first in their 69-run win over Los Angeles Knight Riders.



Miller is among seven South Africans in the Super Kings side, including former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir and Gerald Coetzee.

Former Proteas death bowler Rusty Theron also features for the Super Kings, but he plays under the American flag after relocating to the States.

The Washington Freedoms feature six South Africans, including Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje, all-rounder Marco Jansen and former Proteas spinner Dane Piedt.

The Seattle Orcas have four South Africans in their mix, led by captain Wayne Parnell and includes the experience of keeping duo Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen, and 18-year-old Matthew Tromp.

There are three South Africans playing for the LA Knight Riders, including Proteas batter Rilee Rossouw, Shadley van Schalkwyk and Corne Dry.

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi represents the San Francisco Unicorns alongside David White and Carmi le Roux.

MI New York, coached by former Proteas all-rounder Robin Peterson, also boasts two star South Africans in fast bowler Kagiso Rabada and teen batting sensation Dewald Brevis.

South Africans in MLC for 2023 inaugural season:

LA Knight Riders - Rilee Rossouw, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Corne Dry

MI New York - Dewald Brevis, Kagiso Rabada

San Francisco Unicorns - David White, Carmi le Roux, Lungi Ngidi

Seattle Orcas - Wayne Parnell, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Matthew Tromp, Dwaine Pretorius

Texas Super Kings - Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Cody Chetty, Calvin Savage, Imran Tahir, Gerald Coetzee, Rusty Theron

Washington Freedom - Marco Jansen, Dane Piedt, Justin Dill, Andries Gous, Anrich Nortje, Jacobus Pienaar



