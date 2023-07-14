49m ago

Share

It's Miller time! 26 South Africans in MLC as T20's big hitters go to the States

accreditation
Lynn Butler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
David Miller (Texas Super Kings FC/Twitter)
David Miller (Texas Super Kings FC/Twitter)
  • Cricket has finally broken into the United States with the start of Major League Cricket (MLC).
  • The 19-game tournament features six teams, including three co-owned Indian Premier League franchises.
  • 26 South Africans are expected to compete with 15 former and current Proteas in the tournament.

Not to confuse Bazball with baseball, America's favourite pastime, but for the rest of this month some of the world's best cricketers find themselves in the land of Big Sam to play in a new T20 tournament.

Major League Cricket (MLC), involving six teams competing in Dallas, Texas, and Morrisville, North Carolina, began on Friday (SA time) and will run until 30 July.

The teams, who will collectively play 19 matches, are MI New York, Los Angeles Knight Riders, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings, Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns.

Games kick-off at 22:30 (SA time) and 02:30 (SA time) with each team playing each other in a single round-robin stage before the start of the playoffs.

Three of the teams are co-owned by Indian Premier League franchises (Mumbai Indians, Knight Riders and Super Kings), while Australia's Cricket Victoria has a high-performance partnership with the San Francisco Unicorns and New South Wales with the Washington Freedom.

There is a distinct South African flavour to the tournament with a whopping 26 South Africans represented in the MLC, 15 of whom have represented the Proteas. 

READ | David Miller stars as USA's new Major League Cricket makes big hitting start

Gerald Coetzee
Gerald Coetzee (Twitter/MLC)

In the opening encounter, the Texas Super Kings were sent to bat first with Proteas star batter David Miller top-scoring with 61 off 42 balls including four sixes for the Texas Super Kings, who were sent in to bat first in their 69-run win over Los Angeles Knight Riders.

Miller is among seven South Africans in the Super Kings side, including former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir and Gerald Coetzee.

Former Proteas death bowler Rusty Theron also features for the Super Kings, but he plays under the American flag after relocating to the States.

The Washington Freedoms feature six South Africans, including Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje, all-rounder Marco Jansen and former Proteas spinner Dane Piedt.

The Seattle Orcas have four South Africans in their mix, led by captain Wayne Parnell and includes the experience of keeping duo Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen, and 18-year-old Matthew Tromp.

There are three South Africans playing for the LA Knight Riders, including Proteas batter Rilee Rossouw, Shadley van Schalkwyk and Corne Dry.

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi represents the San Francisco Unicorns alongside David White and Carmi le Roux.

MI New York, coached by former Proteas all-rounder Robin Peterson, also boasts two star South Africans in fast bowler Kagiso Rabada and teen batting sensation Dewald Brevis.

South Africans in MLC for 2023 inaugural season:

LA Knight Riders - Rilee Rossouw, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Corne Dry

MI New York - Dewald Brevis, Kagiso Rabada

San Francisco Unicorns - David White, Carmi le Roux, Lungi Ngidi

Seattle Orcas - Wayne Parnell, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Matthew Tromp, Dwaine Pretorius

Texas Super Kings - Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Cody Chetty, Calvin Savage, Imran Tahir, Gerald Coetzee, Rusty Theron

Washington Freedom - Marco Jansen, Dane Piedt, Justin Dill, Andries Gous, Anrich Nortje, Jacobus Pienaar 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
major league cricketcricket
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
loading... Live
West Indies 150/10 & 32/3
India 421/5
View More
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 257 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 660 votes
John Dobson
17% - 1938 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 2480 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 634 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 358 votes
Jake White
7% - 732 votes
Rassie Erasmus
37% - 4077 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team

06 Jul

Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo