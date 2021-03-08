Job cuts inevitable in CSA's domestic restructuring - CSA's acting CEO

- Cricket SA's acting chief executive officer Pholetsi Moseki said the domestic restructure will come with the unfortunate baggage of jobs being shed.
- There will be fewer contracts available across the 15 unions.
- The unions have been divided into two divisions of eight and seven teams respectively.
Cricket South Africa’s acting chief executive officer Pholetsi Moseki said the domestic restructure will result in the sad inevitability of jobs being lost.
With the domestic cricket landscape shifting from six franchises back to the original provincial structure that had 11 in 2004, but with 15 now, there will be fewer contracted players for the division one and two teams.
There is also the franchise staff complement that will also be affected by the changes. Moseki said this was inevitable, but the mother body will be providing as much support as possible to the franchises.
“There are staff who’ll be losing their employment. It is something the franchises have been working on and we discussed it with them. We promised that we’ll provide as much support as possible over the next year,” Moseki said.
“Everyone knew the structure was going to start this year. CSA will definitely be there to support to ensure that the break is manageable. There will be people who’ll be losing jobs at those levels.”
This could also be extended to the franchise coaches, as most senior provincial teams have their own coaching structures.
The South African Cricketers’ Association chief executive officer Andrew Breetzke said they don’t know what will be happening to the franchise coaches.
“I don’t have insight into the inner workings of what the franchises are doing with their coaches. I know it's an issue they’re dealing with. We’re not involved with coaches,” Breetzke said.
With the eight division one teams having 16 contracted players while the seven division two teams allowed 11, there will be the painful culling of players.
Breetzke said the changing of the domestic system was going to come with problems, but they are currently dealing with the complexities of the new system when it comes to contracting.
“When this issue was raised, it triggered a number of factors. Those included the Memorandum of Understanding and contracting. It’s true that there will be 75 less contracted players and as SACA, we’ll have to look at how we managed those. It’s important to note that the process of renegotiating the MoU around contracts and allocations is an ongoing process and it is quite complicated,” Breetzke said.
“In any change to any structure, adding two teams and changing divisions is going to require franchise contracts and different approaches to allocation. It’s going to require players to have an exit option when it comes to a relegation scenario. That work is ongoing and there’s a lot of work that still needs to be done before we get to kick off a new season.