Job cuts inevitable in CSA's domestic restructuring - CSA's acting CEO

Breetzke said the changing of the domestic system was going to come with problems, but they are currently dealing with the complexities of the new system when it comes to contracting.

“When this issue was raised, it triggered a number of factors. Those included the Memorandum of Understanding and contracting. It’s true that there will be 75 less contracted players and as SACA, we’ll have to look at how we managed those. It’s important to note that the process of renegotiating the MoU around contracts and allocations is an ongoing process and it is quite complicated,” Breetzke said.