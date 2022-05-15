1h ago

Cricket world mourns another tragedy: The 'greatest fielder ever' has died

accreditation
Compiled by Lloyd Burnard
Andrew Symonds (Gallo)
Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says Andrew Symonds was "arguably the greatest all-round fielder ever" following the Australian's death on Saturday night

Symonds died in a one-vehicle car crash in Queensland on Saturday night. He was 46. 

It is another tragic blow for Australian cricket after the recent deaths of fellow greats Shane Warne and Rod Marsh.

Rhodes, himself considered one of the greatest fielders the game has ever seen, was one of many to pay tribute to Symonds on social media, having worked alongside him in a coaching capacity at the Indian Premier League. 

 
