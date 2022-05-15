Cricket world mourns another tragedy: The 'greatest fielder ever' has died

Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says Andrew Symonds was "arguably the greatest all-round fielder ever" following the Australian's death on Saturday night.

Symonds died in a one-vehicle car crash in Queensland on Saturday night. He was 46.

It is another tragic blow for Australian cricket after the recent deaths of fellow greats Shane Warne and Rod Marsh.

Rhodes, himself considered one of the greatest fielders the game has ever seen, was one of many to pay tribute to Symonds on social media, having worked alongside him in a coaching capacity at the Indian Premier League.

Have had the privilege to work with some “big names” in the IPL,as well as a couple of “big characters “. Andrew Symmonds was a fierce competitor and generous teammate. Arguably the greatest all-round fielder ever, on top of his contribution with both bat n ball. #RIPRoy pic.twitter.com/fhDDDIRWD1 — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) May 15, 2022

Awful awful news to wake to. My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Andrew Symonds. #RIPRoy — Ashwell Prince (@ashyp_5) May 15, 2022

Shocking and saddening to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. May his soul RIP and God give strength to his family in this difficult moment. ???? — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 15, 2022

Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Prayers for the departed soul ??#RIPSymonds — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 15, 2022

Saddened by the tragic demise of Andrew Symonds. One of the greatest all rounders of our times! May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/sSO2JjyuSR — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 15, 2022

Can’t believe what I’ve just woken up to ??

Thinking of his family, his teammates and everyone in the cricket community. We’ve lost another one of our hero’s #RIPRoy — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) May 15, 2022

Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That’s Roy. ???? — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) May 15, 2022