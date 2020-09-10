Jonty Rhodes to relocate to Sweden, signs up as head coach

Swedish Cricket Federation has appointed Jonty Rhodes as its national head coach.

Rhodes is expected to begin his new role in mid-November 2020.

Rhodes and his family will relocate to Sweden and be based in Helsingborg.

Former Proteas batsman Jonty Rhodes has been appointed head coach of the Sweden national cricket team.

The Swedish Cricket Federation revealed that Rhodes' appointment will be part of their plan to grow of the game of cricket in the country, which has "seen a 300% increase in cricket participation over the last two years".

Rhodes and his family will relocate to Sweden with his appointment set to begin in mid-November 2020.

The 51-year-old will be based in Stockholm at the Swedish Cricket Federation headquarters in Idrottens Hus in Helsingborg.

"I am really excited to relocate to Sweden with my family and work together with the Swedish Cricket community," Rhodes said via the Swedish Cricket website.

"This opportunity has come at a perfect time and I am grateful to be able to invest my energies in a completely new environment. I can't wait to get started."

Benn Harradine, sports director of the SCF, believes Rhodes' appointment will play a "pivotal role" in taking Swedish cricket to the next level.

"Jonty will play a pivotal role in lifting our players as well as assisting in securing a quality coaching framework for the future sustainability of the game. I am delighted to have him as part of our small and ambitious team," said Harradine.

Rhodes, who is regarded as one of the greatest fielders of all-time, played 52 Tests and 254 ODIs for the Proteas from 1992 to 2003.

He has had previous coaching stints with Sri Lanka, Kenya and was the fielding coach for the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians for nine years. Rhodes is currently in the United Arab Emirates for the IPL as he signed on as fielding coach of the Kings XI Punjab.

The 2020 Indian Premier League will take place from 19 September-10 November.

Jonty Rhodes fast facts:

- National team field hockey and cricket - World record for most dismissals by a fielder in one match - Coaching resume includes South African national cricket team, Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab - Wisden Cricketer of the year (1999)

- Father of four



BREAKING NEWS!Swedish Cricket Federation to invest in junior cricket, high performance & growth through the appointment of South African cricket great, Jonty Rhodes as head coach.Read more here: https://t.co/FNZvpwyz4k pic.twitter.com/5qhRk00VUw — Cricket Sweden ?? (@Swedish_Cricket) September 10, 2020

