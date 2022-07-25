Klusener set for head coach role at Durban franchise in Cricket SA's new T20 league

With excitement growing around the as-yet-unnamed Cricket South Africa T20 league, the first coaching appointment has been announced with former Proteas all-rounder Lance Klusener at the helm of the Durban-based franchise.

The owners of the franchise, the RPSG group, who also own the Lucknow Super Giants in the India Premier League, made the announcement on social media on Monday.

"I am honoured to join the RPSG family. This is a new challenge for me. It makes me very proud. I am looking forward to meeting the team," Klusener said in a Twitter post.

Klusener has coached in various capacities around the world, including as the head coach of Afghanistan from 2019 to 2021.



Along with the Durban franchise, the remaining five teams taking part in the new competition all have a strong Indian Premier League flavour.

The Cape Town-based side was bought by Reliance Industries, who are the owners of the Mumbai Indians.

The Gauteng-based teams in Johannesburg and Pretoria will fall under the respective ownership of Chennai Super Kings Sports Limited and JSW Sports, who are the co-owners of the Dehli Capitals.

The Gqeberha-based unit has been taken up by Sun TV Network Limited, owners of Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Paarl has partnered up with the Royals Sports Group, the owners of Rajasthan Royals.

When the owners were announced last week, league commissioner Graeme Smith said in a statement that the bidding process was rigorous but objective.

"A robust bidding process was followed to select the final six owners, the decision was informed by a scorecard based on various criteria to ensure the utmost professionalism, independence, and objectivity to the process," Smith said.

"The strong sports background of the respective owners and the global brands they manage ensures that South African cricket and the broader industry will benefit from their expertise and resources, as they bring stability and experience to the League."

The team venues and cities:

Kingsmead, Durban - Lucknow Super Giants

St George's Park, Gqeberha - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Newlands, Cape Town - Mumbai Indians

Boland Park, Paarl - Rajasthan Royals

Wanderers, Johannesburg - Chennai Super Kings

SuperSport Park, Pretoria - Delhi Capitals



