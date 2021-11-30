Lance Klusener to step down as Afghanistan coach

Former Proteas all-rounder Lance Klusener will not continue as head coach of Afghanistan when his contract expires at the end of the year.

Klusener took the Afghanistan job in September 2019 and led the team to compete in the recently-completed T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.

The 50-year-old's contract runs until 31 December but he'll be heading home to South Africa after that.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement that the decision not to extend Klusener's contract was a mutual one.

The statement read: "Afghanistan Cricket Board & Lance Klusener, the head coach of Afghanistan Men’s Cricket Team, in a mutual agreement, decided not to extend the contract of Mr Lance as the Head coach of Afghanistan National Cricket Team.



"Afghanistan Cricket Board & the National Cricket Team have had the coaching services of Mr Lance Klusener for more than two years; shared & will take away some exciting memories from his tenure. ACB thank him, appreciate his efforts with the national team & wish him all the very best in his coaching career ahead."

The ACB added that it would begin the process of recruiting Klusener's successor with immediate effect.

"The ACB has launched the recruitment process for hiring a new head coach and is looking forward to have the services of another reasonable option to replace Lance Klusener as the head coach of Afghanistan for the upcoming events."

It's uncertain where Klusener, who formerly coached the Dolphins, will next take up a position.