Legendary Newlands ice-cream vendor Boeta Cassiem dies

Legendary Newlands ice-cream vendor Mogamat 'Boeta' Cassiem died on Thursday.



Cassiem had sold ice cream at Cape Town Stadium and both Newlands rugby and cricket stadiums for the last 55 years, and was beloved for his personality and charm.

The always smiling Cassiem was known for his quirky one-liners that delighted the Newlands faithful: "A sucker to make you wakker" or a "lolly to make you jolly" or a "juice to make you loose".

Earlier this year, Cassiem was forced into 'early' retirement after 55 years of plying his trade when Covid-19 enforced lockdown saw him out of work with no spectators allowed in the stadium.

In May, Cassiem was rewarded with a special plaque from the Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) to thank him for his service.

Cassiem's plaque was placed on the grass embankment near the Oaks to commemorate his service for future generations.

His son Mogammad Cassiem confirmed the news on CapeTalk on Thursday morning, saying how heartsore it was to lose his father.

"It was sad to see my dad go. Everyone in Cape Town loved his jolly and happy vibe. It was heartsore to see my father just lying there. I feel more at ease that my father is not in pain," said Mogammad Cassiem on the radio station.

"When he had his eye operation and we saw the amount of support for him from the Capetonians and internationally, and it made us realise how precious my father was to Cape Town... It was amazing to see how many people's lives he touched.

"Even though my father was sick, he spoke about the Cape Town Sevens coming up in December and he was looking forward to that. But that was my father, his heart belongs on the field because that was what he was part of."