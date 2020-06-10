Legendary Newlands ice cream vendor's eye op plea for help

If you have ever been a cricket or rugby fan who regularly attends matches at either of the Newlands stadiums in Cape Town, you will know the legend of Boeta Cassiem.

The bubbly, always smiling Cassiem has been selling ice cream at Newlands for a staggering 55 years, but since the national lockdown as a result of the coronavirus, he has been out of work and has been living off his old age grant.

Speaking to Cape Talk's John Maytham on Tuesday, Cassiem revealed that he has been losing his eyesight and he has had cataracts for the last two years.

A private hospital, he said, had quoted him R10 000 to have the procedure done.

Maytham then facilitated a pledging session where listeners could call in and offer to donate towards the procedure.

"There's nothing wrong with my health, it's only me eyes," Cassiem said.

"I miss all my customers and fans and my cricketing heroes."

Anybody with queries can contact @CapeTalk on Twitter.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff