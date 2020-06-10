1h ago

add bookmark

Legendary Newlands ice cream vendor's eye op plea for help

Boeta Cassiem (left) and Nabeal Dien (Newlands stadium/Twitter)
Boeta Cassiem (left) and Nabeal Dien (Newlands stadium/Twitter)

If you have ever been a cricket or rugby fan who regularly attends matches at either of the Newlands stadiums in Cape Town, you will know the legend of Boeta Cassiem.

The bubbly, always smiling Cassiem has been selling ice cream at Newlands for a staggering 55 years, but since the national lockdown as a result of the coronavirus, he has been out of work and has been living off his old age grant. 

Speaking to Cape Talk's John Maytham on Tuesday, Cassiem revealed that he has been losing his eyesight and he has had cataracts for the last two years. 

A private hospital, he said, had quoted him R10 000 to have the procedure done. 

Maytham then facilitated a pledging session where listeners could call in and offer to donate towards the procedure. 

"There's nothing wrong with my health, it's only me eyes," Cassiem said. 

"I miss all my customers and fans and my cricketing heroes."

Anybody with queries can contact @CapeTalk on Twitter. 

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Related Links
Sammy urges IPL teammates to clear the air on alleged racist calls
Pakistan axes training camp ahead of England tour over virus fears
ICC bans saliva to shine ball, gives green light to subs for players with Covid-19 symptoms
Read more on:
boeta cassiemcape towncricket
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
52% - 1015 votes
Cricket
10% - 200 votes
Football
15% - 285 votes
Athletics
2% - 30 votes
Boxing
1% - 13 votes
Cycling
1% - 29 votes
Golf
6% - 123 votes
Motorsport
7% - 132 votes
Tennis
3% - 53 votes
Water sports
0% - 9 votes
American sports
1% - 19 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
2% - 47 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo