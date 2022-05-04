Ngoepe's ballistic century drives SA A to T20 series lead in Harare

Lesiba Ngoepe's 114 led South Africa A's 22-run win in the second T20 against Zimbabwe XI at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

Lesiba Ngoepe's blistering ton helped South Africa A beat the Zimbabwe XI by 22 runs in the second T20 at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

Ngoepe's 63-ball 114, his first T20 ton, helped South Africa A post an impressive 224/4 before containing the hosts to 202/9.

Ngoepe, a left-handed batter who floats in the batting order for the Warriors, shared a 142-run opening stand with Proteas batter Reeza Hendricks, who made 77 off only 35 balls with nine fours and four sixes.

There were minor contributions from Wihan Lubbe (10), captain Heinrich Klaasen (3), and an unbeaten 9-ball 17 from Tristan Stubbs, but Ngoepe saw the innings through, being dismissed off the last ball.

Sikandar Raza drove Zimbabwe's response with 82 off 42 balls that contained two fours and a whopping nine sixes.

However, the support needed to reel in such a big total was missing as Ryan Burl (30) was the only batter to pass 20 as five other scores between 10 and 19 weren't converted.

Lizaad Williams led the defence with 3/38 in his four overs, with ample support from Bjorn Fortuin (2/36), Gerald Coetzee (2/31), Glenton Stuurman (1/35) and Hendricks (1/16).

The South Africa A take a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20 series with the third T20 scheduled at the same venue on Friday.