1h ago

add bookmark

Nkwe back at Lions as strategic cricket consultant for two months

accreditation
Compiled by Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Proteas assistant coach Enoch Nkwe
Former Proteas assistant coach Enoch Nkwe
Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images
  • Former Proteas assistant coach Enoch Nkwe has returned to the Lions, but in a temporary gig as a strategic cricket consultant.
  • Nkwe had a successful playing stint with the franchise, but an even better one as a coach where he won silverware.
  • He'll be in his position for two months.

Former Proteas assistant coach Enoch Nkwe has returned to the Lions, but in a temporary capacity and in a different position.

The 39-year-old has joined the Lions as a strategic cricket consultant.

Nkwe previously occupied the Lions hot seat until he was seconded to the Proteas in a temporary head-coaching capacity in September 2019.

Later that year in December, Nkwe became Mark Boucher's assistant. 

Nkwe stayed on as Boucher's assistant until August 2021, when he resigned, citing concerns in the Proteas culture.

Nkwe's name has been mentioned as a central point as a potential testifier in Boucher's disciplinary proceedings set to take place in May, something that didn't sit well with Nkwe.

While the specifics of Nkwe's role that will see him work with the franchise in March and April weren't fully fleshed out in the statement released by the Lions, their chief executive officer Jono Leaf-Wright said Nkwe was a welcome addition to their stable.

"Enoch has proved himself time and time again and has always been an asset and welcomed member of our pride," Leaf-Wright said.

"This has been several months in the making with me, the team, and Enoch expressing an interest in working together once more.

"Enoch will work with our framework coaches and our system in this space as well as the semi-professional Lions women's and men's team."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lionsappointmentenoch nkwejohannesburgcricket
loading... Live
New Zealand 157/5
South Africa 364/10
View More
Voting Booth
Should Aiden Markram be dropped for the 2nd Test against New Zealand?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He's had his chance and now it's time for someone else.
58% - 1925 votes
No! Markram is one of our best batsmen and a return to form is around the corner.
42% - 1413 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo