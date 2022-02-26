Nkwe back at Lions as strategic cricket consultant for two months

Former Proteas assistant coach Enoch Nkwe has returned to the Lions, but in a temporary gig as a strategic cricket consultant.

Nkwe had a successful playing stint with the franchise, but an even better one as a coach where he won silverware.

He'll be in his position for two months.

The 39-year-old has joined the Lions as a strategic cricket consultant.

Nkwe previously occupied the Lions hot seat until he was seconded to the Proteas in a temporary head-coaching capacity in September 2019.

Later that year in December, Nkwe became Mark Boucher's assistant.

Nkwe stayed on as Boucher's assistant until August 2021, when he resigned, citing concerns in the Proteas culture.

Nkwe's name has been mentioned as a central point as a potential testifier in Boucher's disciplinary proceedings set to take place in May, something that didn't sit well with Nkwe.

While the specifics of Nkwe's role that will see him work with the franchise in March and April weren't fully fleshed out in the statement released by the Lions, their chief executive officer Jono Leaf-Wright said Nkwe was a welcome addition to their stable.

"Enoch has proved himself time and time again and has always been an asset and welcomed member of our pride," Leaf-Wright said.



"This has been several months in the making with me, the team, and Enoch expressing an interest in working together once more.

"Enoch will work with our framework coaches and our system in this space as well as the semi-professional Lions women's and men's team."