Omphile Ramela takes Cricket SA, sports ministry to court over his removal as board member

Former Cricket SA board member Omphile Ramela is taking CSA to court over his removal from the interim board while the sports ministry is the second respondent.

Ramela was recused from the board on 10 December and a resolution to remove him from the board was taken on 15 December.

Ramela said he is questioning the conduct of the board and its members.

Former South African Cricketer’s Association president and Cricket South Africa (CSA) interim board member Omphile Ramela has taken CSA to court over his removal as a board member.

Ramela, who represented the Cape Cobras and the Lions as a top-order batsman, said one of the reasons for taking CSA to was to deal with a lack of accountability and a lack of abidance to the law.

Ramela said CSA has been served with the papers which are dated to January 15 while the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture are the second respondents.

The papers have been filed at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Ramela, who was part of the initial nine-member interim board that was announced on October 30, was initially recused from the board along with former Easterns Cricket president Xolani Vonya on December 10.

In that particular recusal, interim board chairperson retired Justice Zak Yacoob said Ramela was obstructive when it came to board matters.

Ramela was then removed from the board on 15 December, where in a statement, the interim board said Ramela did not attend the meeting.

“I am contesting my removal and in the same application, putting into question the conduct of the board and its members. That’s what will come to the fore in that application. I am questioning their conduct based on the principles of the law. I am being lawful in my approach and my removal is a gateway into some of these issues,” Ramela said.

“There are a lot of issues that I’ve brought up regarding conduct. One of the key issues that people need to ask themselves is that if there are prominent people on that board that conduct themselves in this fashion, we not only have a cricket problem that runs deep, it’s also symptomatic of the country wide problem of leadership in this country, a lack of accountability and a lack of abidance to the law. I’m seeking relief through the courts as that’s the final you can go to when you’re disagreeing on something and matters get ventilated best.”

Attempts to get comment from interim board spokesperson Judith February drew a blank as her phone rang unanswered.

However, CSA’s interim board will be hosting a press conference on Thursday morning.