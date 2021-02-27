1h ago

Pieter Malan set for County Championship stint with Warwickshire

Sport24 staff
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - Pieter Malan (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
Proteas and Cape Cobras opening batsman, Pieter Malan will join up with English county Warwickshire for the 2021 County Championship season.

Malan, who has played three Tests for South Africa will be available for all matches in England's first class competition which gets underway in April.

Speaking to the Warwickshire website, director of cricket for the county, Paul Fabrace said that Malan was an excellent signing for the Bears.

“He has played a lot of cricket in South Africa and he has a very impressive batting average across all three formats. He played against England last winter and I think he has been unlucky not to play more international cricket," said Fabrace.

“We have got some very talented young batsmen in our top order and for them to work with, and bat out in the middle with, someone of Pieter’s experience and quality will be brilliant for them. 

“Pieter is also a very impressive man, friendly, likeable and polite, but with real inner steel and with a point to prove. I know how much he wants to come to the Bears and score some serious runs.”

Malan, who has scored 10,691 first class runs at an average of 44.36 including 33 centuries,  said he was looking forward to the challenge of county cricket.

“It’s always been an ambition of mine to play county cricket and I’m very excited to be afforded the opportunity at a top county with a proud history like Warwickshire," Malan told the Warwickshire website.

“I can’t wait to get to Edgbaston and get started with the Bears," he added.

