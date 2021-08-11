29m ago

Pools confirmed for Cricket SA's provincial T20 Knock-Out competition

Cricket South Africa (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
Cricket South Africa (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday confirmed the pools for the inaugural CSA Provincial T20 Knock-Out competition following a virtual draw. 

Fifteen teams across Division 1 and 2, along with the SA under-19s, were drawn into four pools of four each for the season-opening competition, which will be held in Kimberley and Bloemfontein from 24 September - 22 October. 

Co-hosts the Northern Cape Heat and Knights were pre-determined to Pool A and B respectively before the draw as well as the SA under-19s to Pool C due to the availability of the under-19 players. 

SWD, the Lions and Western Province will join Northern Cape in Pool A, while the Knights are set to take on the Mpumalanga Rhinos, the Tuskers (KZN Inland) and Titans in Pool B. 

The SA under-19s will be up against Eastern Storm, North West Dragons and the Dolphins in Pool C. Eastern Cape Inyathi (Border), Limpopo Impalas, Warriors and Boland's The Rocks complete Pool D. 

Each team will play three matches within their pool, with the top two teams in each pool qualifying for the finals leg of the competition. The fixtures will be announced at a later stage. 

"I am sure we are all looking forward to getting our domestic professional cricket up and running again. It is indeed the beginning of a new era which will give players the opportunity to compete at the highest level of domestic cricket. The inclusion of our national under-19 squad in this tournament provides a great opportunity for them to compete against strong opposition as they prepare for next year’s ICC Under 19 Men’s World Cup in the West Indies," Graeme Smith, CSA's director of cricket, said in a statement.

The T20 Knock-Out Competition is one of two T20 tournaments that will feature as part the 2021/22 domestic season, with a premium T20 competition scheduled for later in the season. 

Full list of pools (the number denotes the division to which the team belongs): 

Pool A  

Date: 24-26 September  

Venue: Kimberley  

Teams: Northern Cape Heat (2), SWD (2), Lions (1), Western Province (1) 

Pool B  

Date: 28-30 September  

Venue: Bloemfontein  

Teams: Mpumalanga Rhinos (2), Tuskers (2), Knights (1), Titans (1) 

Pool C  

Date: 08-10 October  

Venue: Bloemfontein  

Teams: Eastern Storm (2), SA U19s, North West Dragons (1), Dolphins (1) 

Pool D  

Date: 04 - 06 October  

Venue: Kimberley  

Teams: Eastern Cape Inyathi (2), Limpopo Impalas (2), Warriors (1), The Rocks (1)  

