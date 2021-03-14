1h ago

Proteas allrounder Wiaan Mulder opts out of Leicestershire spell

Sport24 staff
Wiaan Mulder had a decent day with the ball (AFP)
Wiaan Mulder had a decent day with the ball (AFP)

Proteas allround Wiaan Mulder won't join Leicestershire as an overseas player for the upcoming County Championship.

According to the Leicestershire website, Mulder has made the decision because of uncertainty as to when the Proteas might play international fixtures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the Proteas will face Pakistan in a limited overs and T20 series in April, the Australia tour that was postponed earlier this year must still be rescheduled. 

Leicestershire head coach Paul Nixon, although disappointed, said he understood Mulder's predicament.

“It is a huge shame that Wiaan won’t be joining us but we understand the need for flexibility in the current situation and wish him all the best for the coming months," said Nixon.

Mulder has played four Test matches for the Proteas along with 10 one-day internationals. 

