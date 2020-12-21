Proteas legend Jacques Kallis joins England as batting consultant

Legendary former Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis has been appointed as England batting consultant.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced on its website on Monday that Kallis will join the coaching staff for a two-Test tour to Sri Lanka in January.

Both Tests will be played in Galle, starting on 14 and 22 January respectively.

Kallis, 45, has coached the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League and recently also worked as a batting consultant for the Proteas, but was not called upon for the recent limited overs matches against England.

In his new role, Kallis will work under head coach Chris Silverwood and alongside assistant coach Paul Collingwood, wicketkeeping consultant James Foster, fielding coach Carl Hopkinson, bowling coach Jon Lewis and spin bowling consultant Jeetan Patel.

Kallis scored 13 289 Test runs - third on the all-time list - and also took 292 wickets.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff