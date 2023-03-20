Proteas seamer Magala signed by IPL outfit Chennai Super Kings - at R1.1m base price

The 32-year-old has been called up as a replacement for New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson, who has withdrawn from the event due to a lower-back stress fracture.

Magala has never featured in the IPL and went unsold in December's mini-auction. According to an IPL statement, Magala will join Chennai for his base price of INR 50 Lakh (around R1.1 million).

The burly paceman was a star performer for champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the inaugural edition of the SA20 earlier this year.

He finished the competition as the joint-fifth highest wicket-taker with 14 scalps at an economy-rate of of 8.68.

Even though he has played only four T20Is and five ODIs for South Africa, Magala boasts a reputation of being a regular wicket-taker in domestic cricket.

The 2023 IPL, the 16th edition, starts on 31 March. In the opening game, Chennai Super Kings take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.



