Proteas seamer Magala signed by IPL outfit Chennai Super Kings - at R1.1m base price

Herman Mostert
Sisanda Magala. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
  • Proteas bowler Sisanda Magala will make his IPL bow for Chennai Super Kings.
  • Magala has been called up as a replacement for injured Kiwi bowler Kyle Jameson.
  • The South Afircan was bought for his IPL auction base price of R1.1 million.

Proteas seamer Sisanda Magala has been signed by Indian Premier League outfit Chennai Super Kings.

The 32-year-old has been called up as a replacement for New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson, who has withdrawn from the event due to a lower-back stress fracture.

Magala has never featured in the IPL and went unsold in December's mini-auction. According to an IPL statement, Magala will join Chennai for his base price of INR 50 Lakh (around R1.1 million).

The burly paceman was a star performer for champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the inaugural edition of the SA20 earlier this year.

He finished the competition as the joint-fifth highest wicket-taker with 14 scalps at an economy-rate of of 8.68.

Even though he has played only four T20Is and five ODIs for South Africa, Magala boasts a reputation of being a regular wicket-taker in domestic cricket.

The 2023 IPL, the 16th edition, starts on 31 March. In the opening game, Chennai Super Kings take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.


chennai super kingsiplsisanda magalacricket
