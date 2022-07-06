De Kock, Miller join Barbados Royals as SA stars headline Caribbean Premier League

Proteas star batters Quinton de Kock and David Miller were signed by the Barbados Royals ahead of the upcoming Caribbean Premier League.

12 South Africans were picked as overseas signings in the six-team tournament set from 30 August to 30 September.

South African teen star Dewald Brevis signed for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, while former Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis returns for the Saint Lucia Kings.

Several Proteas stars have made themselves available and have signed up for this year's Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

All six teams have confirmed their overseas sightings, with 12 South Africans selected to feature in the T20 league scheduled from 30 August to 30 September.

Proteas star batter Quinton de Kock, who retired from Test cricket last year, will make his CPL debut for the Barbados Royals and joins Proteas team-mate David Miller.

Miller had an exceptional Indian Premier League (IPL) season, leading the Gujurat Titans to their maiden IPL title and now will make his third CPL appearance.

The Proteas hard-hitting batter previously appeared for the Jamaica Tallawahs and Saint Lucia Kings but will now represent the Royals this year.

De Kock and Miller will join Titans all-rounder Corbin Bosch, who will be making his maiden CPL appearance.

"Quinton is a proven match-winner who has delivered for both his country and all the franchises he's played for around the world, and we are delighted that he's chosen the Royals as the team to start his CPL journey at," said Royals coach Trevor Penney.

"On the other hand, having worked closely with David Miller and Corbin Bosch at the Rajasthan Royals, we know exactly what they bring to the table and at the same time, they also understand the philosophy of the Royals perfectly."

Former Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis will return for the Saint Lucia Kings after captaining the Kings to their second successive CPL final last year as they lost to the Patriots.

Du Plessis will join former Proteas all-rounder and now-Namibia star David Wiese at the Kings.

South Africa's teen sensation Dewald Brevis signed for the defending CPL champions St Kitts & Nevis Patriots after impressing on his IPL debut.

Brevis, who starred for South Africa at this year's ICC U19 Cricket World Cup, played seven IPL games for the Mumbai Indians and scored 161 runs with a high score of 49 and even took a wicket, that of Virat Kohli.

19-year-old Brevis will join Proteas all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius in the Patriots lineup.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors will boast four South Africans as they signed Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen, former Proteas spinner Imran Tahir and batter Colin Ingram.

Tahir will be back with the Warriors for the fifth consecutive season as the former Proteas spinner is the franchise's record wicket-taker with 60 wickets from 43 matches.

Shamsi will return to the CPL for the Warriors, having played with St Kitts & Nevis Patriots from 2015 to 2018 and having 33 CPL wickets to his name.

Meanwhile, the Jamaica Tallawahs signed Knights bowler Migael Pretorius.

The CPL draft continues on Thursday as franchises fill their teams for the tenth season in the Caribbean.