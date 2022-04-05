Quinton de Kock, Mignon du Preez in the money at The Hundred draft

Proteas batters Quinton de Kock and Mignon du Preez were snapped up on Tuesday's Hundred draft ahead of the second edition of the tournament later this year.

The Southern Brave used their right-to-match card to resign De Kock for £125k (R2.4 million) in the 100-balls-per-side format.

Proteas middle-order batter David Miller was bought as an overseas player for the Welsh Fire for £75k (R1.4 million).

Former Proteas all-rounder and now Netherlands star Roelof van der Merwe was bought by the Northern Superchargers for £40k (R768 233) but not as an overseas player on account of his EU status.

Former Proteas batter Rilee Rossouw signed for the Oval Invincibles as an overseas player for £60k (R1.1 million).

Meanwhile, former Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis was retained by the Northern Superchargers and South African stars Marchant de Lange (Trent Rockets) and Colin Ackermann (Manchester Originals) and were also retained by their respective franchises.

The eight teams will add two additional wildcard players - one domestic and one overseas - in June.

Fresh from their decent campaign at the Women's Cricket World Cup, Proteas batter Mignon du Preez was the sole South African bought at the draft as she signed up for the Trent Rockets.

Du Preez joins the four other Proteas women stars retained by their franchise for this year's tournament: Dane van Niekerk (Oval Invincibles), Marizanne Kapp (Oval Invincibles), Laura Wolvaardt (Northern Superchargers) and Lizelle Lee (Manchester Originals).

The men's Hundred is scheduled to start from 3 August - 3 September, while the women's Hundred gets under way from 11 August to 3 September.

Full list of men's and women's squad after the 2022 Hundred draft (bold - South African):



Oval Invincibles

Men: Sam Curran (centrally contracted), Rory Burns (centrally contracted), Sunil Narine (overseas), Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Rilee Rossouw (overseas), Reece Topley, Danny Briggs, Hilton Cartwright (overseas), Matt Milnes, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, Nathan Sowter

Women: Dane van Niekerk (Overseas), Marizanne Kapp (overseas), Tash Farrant, Shabnam Ismail (Overseas), Maddy Villiers, Lauden Winfield-Hill, Alice Capsey, Aylish Cranstone, Danielle Gregory, Grace Gibbs, Emily Windsor, Eva Gray, Kira Chathli, Emma Jones

London Spirit

Men: Zak Crawley, Mark Wood (both centrally contracted), Kieron Pollard (Overseas), Glenn Maxwell (Overseas), Liam Dawson, Eoin Morgan, Riley Meredith (overseas), Jordan Thompson, Mason Crane, Dan Lawrence, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Wood, Adam Rossington, Ravi Bopara, Blake Cullen, Brad Wheat

Women: Heather Knight, Beth Mooney (Overseas), Amelia Kerr (Overseas), Megan Schutt (Overseas), Freya Davies, Sophie Luff, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Amara Carr, Naomi Dattani, Grace Scrivens, Alice Monaghan

Northern Superchargers

Men: Ben Stokes, Dwayne Bravo (Overseas), Adil Rashid, David Willey, Faf du Plessis (Overseas), Wahab Riaz (Overseas), Harry Brook, Adam Hose, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, John Simpson, Roelof van der Merwe, Adam Lyth, Luke Wright, Callum Parkinson

Women: Jemimah Rodrigues (Overseas), Alyssa Healy (Overseas), Laura Wolvaardt (Overseas), Jenny Gunn, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Bess Heath, Kalea Moore, Lizz Russell, Lucy Higham

Southern Brave

Men: Jofra Archer, Quinton de Kock (Overseas), Marcus Stoinis (Overseas), James Vince, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, George Garton, Alex Davies, Jake Lintott, Rehan Ahmed, Tim David (Overseas), Rose Whiteley, Craig Overton, Jose Weatherley, Dan Moriarty

Women: Danny Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana (Overseas), Sophia Dunkley, Anya Shrubsole, Amanda Jade-Wellington, Tahlia McGrath, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Carla Rudd, Georgia Adams, Tara Norris, Jo Gardner, Paige Schofield, Freya Kemp, Ella McCaughan

Birmingham Phoenix

Men: Chris Woakes (centrally contracted), Jack Leach (centrally contracted), Matthew Wade (overseas), Liam Livingstone, Olly Stone, Moeen Ali, Adam Milne (overseas), Benny Howell, Kane Richardson (overseas), Tom Abell, Matthew Fisher, Will Smeed, Chris Benjamin, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Henry Brookes

Women: Amy Jones, Sophie Devine (Overseas), Elysse Perry (Overseas), Sophie Molineux (Overseas), Georgia Elwiss, Kristie Gordon, Issy Wong, Eve Jones, Emily Arlott, Gwen Davies, Abtaha Maqsood, Ria Fackrell, Phoebe Franklin, Sterre Kalis

Welsh Fire

Men: Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope (both centrally contracted), Jo Clarke, Tom Banton, Adam Zampa (overseas), Ben Duckett, David Miller (overseas), Jake Ball, Nasim Shah (overseas), David Payne, Sam Hain, Leus Du Plooy, Matt Critchley, Ryan Higgins, Jacob Bethell, Josh Cob

Women: Tammy Beaumont, Rachael Haynes (overseas), Annabel Sutherland (overseas), Fran Wilson, Katie George, Hayley Mathews (Overseas), Alex Heartley, Claire Nicholas, Fi Morris, Georgia Hennessy, Alex Griffiths, Sarah Bryce, Hannah Baker, Lauren Filer, Nicole Harvey

Manchester Originals

Men: Jos Buttler, Ollie Robinson (both centrally contracted), Andre Russell (overseas), Laurie Evans, Wanindu Hasaranga (overseas), Phil Salt, Daniel Worrall, Matt Parkinson, Sean Abbott (overseas), Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Tom Lammonby, Colin Ackermann, Wayne Madsen, Fred Klaassen, Calvin Harrison

Women: Sophie Ecclestone, Lizelle Lee (overseas), Kate Cross, Deandra Dottin (overseas), Emma Lamb, Amy Satterthwaite (overseas), Ellie Threlkeld, Cordelia Griffith, Hannah Jones, Ami Campbell, Georgie Boyce, Phoebe Graham, Laura Jackson, Grace Potts

Trent Rockets

Men: Joe Root, Dawid Malan (both Centrally contracted), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rashid Khan (overseas), Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Colin Munro, Ian Cockbain, Marchant de Lange (overseas), Luke Wood, Samit Patel, Matt Carter, Steven Mullaney, Sam Cook, Luke Fletcher, Tom Moores

Women: Nat Sciver, Meg Lanning (overseas), Katherine Brunt, Mignon du Preez (overseas), Sarah Glenn, Bryony Smith, Kathryn Bryce, Alana King (overseas), Abbey Freeborn, Mary Kelly, Sophie Munro, Alexa Stonehouse, Georgia Davis