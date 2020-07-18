Quinton de Kock pulls out of Solidarity Cup, Temba Bavuma named Kites skipper

Kites captain Quinton de Kock has been forced to pull out of the inaugural 3TeamCricket Solidarity Cup match taking place at SuperSport Park on Saturday

According to a Cricket South Africa (CSA) press release, De Kock pulled out due to "unforeseen personal circumstances".

Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma will replace De Kock as the new team captain, while Lions batsman Ryan Rickelton has been called up to replace De Kock in the line-up.

The 3Team Cricket Solidarity Cup is scheduled to get underway at 11:00 on SuperSport 2 in Pretoria.

On Friday, Proteas batsman Reeza Hendricks replaced Heinrich Klaasen as captain of the Kingfishers team after CSA "recognised and acknowledged the importance to walk the talk in matters of transformation".

The Black Lives Matter movement has gained massive traction in South African cricket over the last few weeks and at Saturday's Solidarity Cup, all players will take the knee before the first delivery.

READ | Proteas: Will distracted CSA make shrewd use of 'window'?

The Solidarity Cup is CSA's response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and introduces a complex but exciting '3TC' format.

The 3TC match is contested between three teams of eight players each. The match is played over 36 overs in two halves of 18 overs with a break at halftime.In the second half, teams bat in order of the highest scores in the first half. If scores are tied, the first half order is reversed.

The squads:

Kingfishers:

Reeza Hendricks (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi. Coach: Mignon du Preez.

Kites:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, Ryan Rickleton. Coach: Wandile Gwavu.

Eagles:

AB de Villiers (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi. Coach: Geoffrey Toyana

- Compiled by Lynn Butler