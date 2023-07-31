Quinton de Kock's 87 in vain as MI New York storm to Major League Cricket title

Quinton de Kock's 87 off 52 balls was not enough as his Seattle Orcas were beaten by MI New York in the final of the inaugural Major League Cricket tournament in Dallas on Sunday.

The Proteas star helped the Seattle Orcas to a respectable 183/9 off their allotted 20 overs, but MI New York captain Nicholas Pooran stole the show with a blistering century.

The West Indian wicketkeeper scored 137 not out off 55 balls as MI New York reached their target in 16 overs to win by seven wickets.

Pooran's whirlwind innings included 10 fours and 13 sixes.

Have you ever seen a better T20 innings than that? ????Nicholas Pooran is MLC's first ever Betway Player of the Final ?? #MLCFinals #MLC2023 pic.twitter.com/ExYiO9Xhux — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 31, 2023

South African batsman Dewald Brevis also contributed 20 off 18 balls for MI New York before he was run out.

Other South Africans involved in the match included Orcas captain Wayne Parnell, Heinrich Klaasen and Dwaine Pretorius.

Former Titans all-rounder David Wiese, who now plays for Namibia, was in the MI New York line-up.

The fireworks had nothing on Nicky P tonight, NOTHING! ??The moment we became the first #MajorLeagueCricket champions. ???? #OneFamily #MINewYork pic.twitter.com/8bXE7Aq3V4 — MI New York (@MINYCricket) July 31, 2023

Brief scores:

Seattle Orcas 183/9 in 20 overs (Q de Kock 87; R Khan 3/9, T Boult 3/34)

MI New York 184/3 in 16 overs (N Pooran 137*, D Brevis 20; I Wasim 1/14, W Parnell 1/22)

Result: MI New York won by seven wickets



