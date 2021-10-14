Renowned cricket enthusiast Mthetheleli Ngumbela dies in car accident

Cricket enthusiast Mthetheleli Advocate Ngumbela passed away in a car accident on Wednesday.

The businessman was travelling with his wife on the N2 between Dutywa and Butterworth.

He was 81 and a pioneer of cricket development in the Eastern Cape.



Renowned cricket enthusiast and philanthropist Mthetheleli Advocate Ngumbela has passed away in a car accident.

The Daily Dispatch reported that the 81-year-old businessman was travelling with his wife on the N2 between Dutywa and Butterworth when the accident occurred on Wednesday.

Ngumbela, a self-made businessman with various interests, loved sport and cricket in particular. A number of sporting fields in the Eastern Cape bear his red and white logo.

Ngumbela was the pioneer behind the annual cricket tournament that takes place in Healdtown in Fort Beaufort between teams from Alice and Fort Beaufort.

The final of the tournament is generally held on the second Sunday of the New Year.