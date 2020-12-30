47m ago

add bookmark

SA born Wagner hailed as an 'inspiration' for New Zealand for defying broken toes

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Neil Wagner (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
Neil Wagner (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Fast bowler Neil Wagner was hailed as an "inspiration" on Wednesday after he shrugged off the pain of two broken toes to help bowl New Zealand to victory in the first Test.

A Shaheen Afridi yorker fractured two toes in Wagner's right foot during New Zealand's first innings but, surviving on painkilling injections and grit, he bowled 21 overs in Pakistan's first innings and 28 in the second for a match haul of four wickets.

Wagner crucially removed Fawad Alam for 102 during a marathon 11-over spell late on the fifth day to snuff out Pakistan's hopes of a surprise victory. New Zealand eventually won by 101 runs, 27 balls from the close.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said it was an incredible performance, although Wagner's heart was well known within the team.

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan said: "I just told him he's mad. He's a different guy.

"His attitude is everything, his aggression is very beautiful."

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali also said he had "huge respect" for Wagner.

"I said that to him -- that's what it means to play for your nation," Azhar said.

"I think he's showing that and he's an inspiration, everyone knows he's got not one, but two, broken toes and he's fighting for his team.

"He was giving 100 percent and maybe more than that, so I have a huge respect for him."

Williamson said trying to get the most out of Wagner before the painkillers wore off was a unique situation.

"People talk about the size of his heart in terms of what he (normally) does on the cricket field but to have a couple of broken toes, and he's in a lot of pain and going off to get injections and numbing his foot, and we're trying to use him," Williamson said.

"It was very, very special from 'Wags', one the team appreciated. We needed him out there and he delivered."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Mark Boucher highlights challenges for bowlers in times of Covid-19
Beuran Hendricks recalled, injured Migael Pretorius released from Proteas 'bubble'
David Warner returns to Aussie lineup, Joe Burns dumped
Read more on:
new zealandneil wagnercricket
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 10895 votes
Cricket
12% - 3048 votes
Football
19% - 4880 votes
Athletics
2% - 651 votes
Boxing
1% - 253 votes
Cycling
2% - 612 votes
Golf
5% - 1332 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2215 votes
Tennis
3% - 863 votes
Water sports
1% - 232 votes
American sports
1% - 317 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 841 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo