SA spinner Harmer captures sensational hat-trick for Essex: 'Never believed it would happen'

Proteas spinner Simon Harmer produced a match-winning performance for Essex as he captured a hat-trick.

Sussex were chasing 164 runs to win when Harmer struck in his opening over as he picked up four for 28.

Harmer was delighted to pull off the hat-trick as Essex sealed a 25-run win over Sussex.

Proteas spinner Simon Harmer captured a sensational hat-trick for Essex in their T20 Blast encounter against Sussex on Thursday.

In a remarkable spell, Harmer, who has played 10 Tests for the Proteas, rocked the Sussex top-order at the Hove.

The off-spinner also contributed an unbeaten 21 off 17 balls alongside Feroze Khushi's 55 to propel Essex to 163-7 in their 20 overs.

In the third over with Sussex chasing 164 runs, Harmer entered the attack and by the end of his opening over had reduced the hosts to 15-4.

Tom Alsop chipped Harmer's first ball over extra cover and was caught by Sam Cook. The next delivery had Pakistan's Shadab Khan hitting straight to Khushi at square leg.

And then the hat-trick was sealed when Harmer trapped Michael Burgess LBW for a golden duck. Harmer's feat was the first for Essex in T20s since Shaun Tait against Nottinghamshire in 2013.

Harmer finished with match figures of four for 28 as Essex clinched a 25-run victory.

"It was nice to get off to a great start. I've been in that situation a few times in my career and never believed it would happen," said Harmer after his match-winning spell.

"Quite nice to have it happen. It was an important game for us."

It was only the third hat-trick by an Essex bowler in T20 cricket.



