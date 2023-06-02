48m ago

Share

SA spinner Harmer captures sensational hat-trick for Essex: 'Never believed it would happen'

accreditation
Compiled by Lynn Butler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Simon Harmer
Simon Harmer
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
  • Proteas spinner Simon Harmer produced a match-winning performance for Essex as he captured a hat-trick.
  • Sussex were chasing 164 runs to win when Harmer struck in his opening over as he picked up four for 28.
  • Harmer was delighted to pull off the hat-trick as Essex sealed a 25-run win over Sussex.

Proteas spinner Simon Harmer captured a sensational hat-trick for Essex in their T20 Blast encounter against Sussex on Thursday.

In a remarkable spell, Harmer, who has played 10 Tests for the Proteas, rocked the Sussex top-order at the Hove.

The off-spinner also contributed an unbeaten 21 off 17 balls alongside Feroze Khushi's 55 to propel Essex to 163-7 in their 20 overs.

In the third over with Sussex chasing 164 runs, Harmer entered the attack and by the end of his opening over had reduced the hosts to 15-4.

Tom Alsop chipped Harmer's first ball over extra cover and was caught by Sam Cook. The next delivery had Pakistan's Shadab Khan hitting straight to Khushi at square leg.

And then the hat-trick was sealed when Harmer trapped Michael Burgess LBW for a golden duck. Harmer's feat was the first for Essex in T20s since Shaun Tait against Nottinghamshire in 2013.

Harmer finished with match figures of four for 28 as Essex clinched a 25-run victory.

"It was nice to get off to a great start. I've been in that situation a few times in my career and never believed it would happen," said Harmer after his match-winning spell.

"Quite nice to have it happen. It was an important game for us."

It was only the third hat-trick by an Essex bowler in T20 cricket.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
essexsussext20 blastsimon harmercricket
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
loading... Live
England 229/1
Ireland 172/10
View More
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 141 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 336 votes
John Dobson
19% - 1084 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 1283 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 318 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 194 votes
Jake White
7% - 392 votes
Rassie Erasmus
34% - 1972 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo