SA Under-19, KZN-Inland bowler Mondli Khumalo in hospital in the UK after assault

Former South African Under-19 seamer Mondli Khumalo has been hospitalised in the United Kingdom after an assault.

The seamer plays for KwaZulu-Natal Inland and for North Petherton Cricket Club.

The matter has been reported to the police and a suspect has been arrested.

Former South African Under-19 and KwaZulu-Natal Inland seamer Mondli Khumalo has been hospitalised in a United Kingdom after being assaulted in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Somerset County Gazette reported that the 21-year-old Khumalo was the victim of an assault in Bridgwater and has been hospitalised at the Southmead Hospital Bristol.

"A 20-year-old man was assaulted during this incident and he’s in hospital undergoing treatment after suffering serious head injuries," Avon and Somerset Police told the Somerset County Gazette.

"The incident happened at around 03:00 in the Friarn Street area, and involved a large number of people.

"A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm."

Khumalo, who represented the South African Under-19 side at their forgettable hosting of the 2020 Under-19 World Cup, is in the United Kingdom as an overseas professional for North Petherton Cricket Club.

The club confirmed on it's Facebook page that the assault was being handled by the local police.

Khumalo’s agent, Rob Humphries of World Sport Xchange, told Club Cricket SA that Khumalo underwent surgery after the assault.

"Given the circumstances, the doctors and surgeons are as happy as they can be with how the operation went," Humphries said.