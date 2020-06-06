Sachin Tendulkar quotes Madiba: Sport has the power to change the world

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday evoked the spirit of former South African President Nelson Mandela, sharing Madiba's quote on how sport has the power to change the world.

"Nelson Mandela once said, 'Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to unite the world in a way that little else does.' Wise words," Tendulkar tweeted.



Tendulkar's tweet came in the wake of widespread protests that have spread across the United States following the death of George Floyd, an African-American who died in police custody in Minneapolis on 25 May.

Tendulkar, 47, played 200 Tests and 463 ODIs for India.

He scored 15 921 Test runs at an average of 53.78 and 18 426 ODI runs at 44.83.