SA's Heinrich Klaasen smashes first-ever century in Major League Cricket

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen became the first player to score a century in Major League Cricket (MLC) when he smashed 110 not out off 44 balls for the Seattle Orcas against MI New York in Morrisville on Tuesday.

Chasing 195 to win in 20 overs, the Seattle Orcas reached their target with four balls to spare to win by two wickets.

Coming in to bat at No 4, Klaasen was the star of the show, hitting nine fours and seven sixes to steer his side to victory.

? Heinrich Klaasen 110*(44)

? Trent Boult 4/31



The only other Orcas batsman to make a noteworthy contribution was Pakistani opener Nauman Anwar, who made 51 off 30 balls.

South African's Quinton de Kock, who opened the batting alongside Anwar, scored nine runs, and Dwaine Pretorius only two.

The Seattle Orcas are top of the six-team MLC standings with four wins from five matches.



