Shane Warne died of 'natural causes': autopsy

accreditation
AFP
The MCG pays tribute to Shane Warne (Getty)
Cricket superstar Shane Warne died of natural causes, Thai police said on Monday, citing an autopsy report.

The legendary Australian leg-spinner died on the Thai holiday island of Koh Samui on Friday after being found unresponsive at a luxury villa.

"Investigators received an autopsy report today in which a forensic doctor concludes the death was due to natural causes," Krissana Pattanacharoen, deputy national police spokesperson, said in a statement.

He said Warne's family had been informed of the result and accepted it.

"Investigators will conclude the autopsy reports and send them to state prosecutor as soon as possible," Krissana added.

Warne's unexpected death aged 52 sparked an outpouring of grief from prime ministers, rock stars and fellow athletes.

The player - one of the greatest Test cricketers of all time - was found unresponsive in a Samujana resort villa on Friday after failing to meet friends.

Warne was taken to the Thai International Hospital Samui at about 18:00 (13:00 SA time), but his management said despite medical efforts "he could not be revived".

His body will be transported to Bangkok to be handed over to Australian diplomats for repatriation, officials said.

