Simon Harmer to turn out for Titans in CSA T20 Challenge

Simon Harmer (Getty Images)
  • The Titans have confirmed that Simon Harmer has been added to their playing staff.
  • Harmer has signed for the franchise for the upcoming CSA T20 Challenge.
  • The offspinner, who has played five Tests for the Proteas hasn't given up on representing the national team once again.

The Titans have scored a major coup for the upcoming CSA T20 Challenge with the signing of Simon Harmer.

Harmer, who has featured for Essex as a Kolpak player since 2016, told the Titans website that his desire to play cricket in South Africa remained strong.

“I still have a massive desire to play cricket in South Africa, so I was trying to find some cricket. I knocked on every door, and the Titans jumped at it,” said Harmer.

The attacking off-spinner, who formerly played for the Warriors and who has represented the Proteas in five Tests has been extremely successful for Essex where he was instrumental in their two county championships wins in 2017 and 2019.

Harmer was looking forward to working with young and upcoming talent at the Titans.

“It’s really come full circle! The Titans have backed me, I feel very welcome, and I am really excited for what is to come," he said.

“There are quite a few young spinners here that I want to work with. When I first started at the Warriors, Johan Botha and Nicky Boje showed me the ropes. I want to help here as much as I can, as a sounding board, and hopefully throw a few ideas around.”

Harmer confirmed that he hasn't given up on once again representing the Proteas.

“I will be looking to put pressure on people above me. That’s how I’m wired. I am always looking to get better, and I still have some aspirations to play for South Africa. That is why I am back,” he said.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

