Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa to intervene in the affairs of errant Cricket SA

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Nathi Mthethwa (Gallo Images)
  • Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa will take steps to intervene in Cricket South Africa's affairs after developments at a special general meeting.
  • At the meeting, the members' council was supposed to vote on amendments that would have paved the way for an independent heavy board.
  • But the 75 percent needed for the amendments was not reached.

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has decided to intervene in the affairs of Cricket South Africa (CSA) after the organisation's failed special general meeting (SGM) on Saturday.

At the long-awaited SGM, the CSA's members' council was supposed to vote for amendments to the organisation's memorandum of incorporation (MOI), which would have paved the way for the election of an independent heavy board. But they could not reach the required 75 percent.

The developments at the meeting were contrary to what was said in a 10 April statement, which indicated that the members' council had come to an agreement with the interim board.

Now Mthethwa will deal with the CSA in terms of Section 13 (5) of the National Sport and Recreation Act, which allows him to "intervene in any dispute, alleged mismanagement, or any other related matter in sport or recreation that is likely to bring a sport or recreational activity into disrepute".

The action will be applied this week and could, at the most, see the withdrawal of CSA's federationship. It could prompt the International Cricket Council to withdraw South Africa's full membership because the body isn't recognised by the country's sporting custodian.

At Saturday's virtual SGM, which Mthethwa attended, the 75 percent required for the amendments to be passed wasn't reached.

In the secret ballot, six of the 14 provincial unions voted affirmatively and five voted against the amendments. Three unions abstained even though it wouldn't have made a difference if they voted because 11 of the 14 unions would have had to vote yes for the amendments to be passed.

CSA interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou said he was disappointed at the outcome of the meeting.

"What happened  was extremely disappointing and certainly not in the best interests of cricket. A minority of the members' council [has] yet again shown itself to place self-preservation ahead of the interests of the game and indeed, the national interest. This minority is determined to hold the game - and the country – hostage," Nicolaou added.

