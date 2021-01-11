1h ago

'Childish' Steve Smith, sledging Tim Paine blasted on social media for actions in Sydney Test

Tim Paine (Getty)
Former Australian Test captain Steve Smith and current skipper Tim Paine were both blasted on social media in the aftermath of the third Test against India in Sydney on Monday.

A heroic batting effort from the Indians saw the visitors salvage a draw from a match they looked destined to lose, leaving the series tied at 1-1 with the fourth and final Test set for Brisbane from 15 January. 

With the Australian attack blunted for large parts of the fifth and final day, tensions began running high. 

Towards the end of the day, Paine was engaged in a nasty exchange of words with India's Ravichandran Ashwin, who finished 39 not out (off 128 balls). 

After Ashwin pulled away from the crease as Nathan Lyon was about to bowl, Paine began sledging him. 

It seemed innocent enough, but Paine ended with the words: "At least my team-mates like me, d***head."

A couple overs later, Paine put down a dropped catch of Mitchell Starc. 

Smith, meanwhile, made waves when he was caught on camera appearing to purposefully ruffle the batting guard of India's Rishabh Pant. 

That action caused criticism from the likes of former England captain Michael Vaughn, who said it was "very poor" from Smith, and David Lloyd who called the incident "childish". 

