'Childish' Steve Smith, sledging Tim Paine blasted on social media for actions in Sydney Test

Former Australian Test captain Steve Smith and current skipper Tim Paine were both blasted on social media in the aftermath of the third Test against India in Sydney on Monday.

A heroic batting effort from the Indians saw the visitors salvage a draw from a match they looked destined to lose, leaving the series tied at 1-1 with the fourth and final Test set for Brisbane from 15 January.

With the Australian attack blunted for large parts of the fifth and final day, tensions began running high.

Towards the end of the day, Paine was engaged in a nasty exchange of words with India's Ravichandran Ashwin, who finished 39 not out (off 128 balls).

After Ashwin pulled away from the crease as Nathan Lyon was about to bowl, Paine began sledging him.

It seemed innocent enough, but Paine ended with the words: "At least my team-mates like me, d***head."

Tim Paine seems to be better at sledges than edges. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 11, 2021

And here is #SunilGavaskar on @IndiaToday “Tim Paine should be removed as Australia captain after thr series. His behaviour doesn’t befit a capitan. He should be talking less and focusing instead on taking catches and leading his side better.. ‘ — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 11, 2021

A couple overs later, Paine put down a dropped catch of Mitchell Starc.



Smith, meanwhile, made waves when he was caught on camera appearing to purposefully ruffle the batting guard of India's Rishabh Pant.

This is very very poor from Steve smith !! https://t.co/UwUz7zrdzx — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 11, 2021

That action caused criticism from the likes of former England captain Michael Vaughn, who said it was "very poor" from Smith, and David Lloyd who called the incident "childish".