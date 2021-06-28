1h ago

add bookmark

T20 Cricket World Cup to be moved from India to UAE

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Chris Gayle's West Indies are the T20 world champions. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)
Chris Gayle's West Indies are the T20 world champions. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

The Twenty20 World Cup will be moved to the United Arab Emirates from India due to the coronavirus pandemic, an Indian cricket board official told AFP on Monday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said it had told the International Cricket Council, the sport's world body, of its decision to host the event in the UAE in October and November.

"We have told the ICC about the decision to shift the World Cup to UAE. We were left with no option as the Covid situation is not clear and the travel restrictions remain," the BCCI's treasurer, Arun Dhumal, said.

"The dates will more or less be the same and we will work out the details soon."

The ICC had given the BCCI a deadline of the end of June to decide the host country for T20's showpiece event due to the high number of Covid-19 cases in India.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said the qualifiers may take place in Oman while the rest of the matches will be at three UAE venues in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The BCCI had already moved the suspended Indian Premier League to the UAE in September-October after the T20 tournament was halted on 4 May due to a number of players and team officials being infected with Covid.

The UAE has been a preferred destination for cricket as the Pakistan Super League was completed last week in the Gulf nation. The IPL was also held in the UAE last year.

The pandemic disrupted the global cricket calendar last year and even after the matches resumed in July 2020, players have been confined to strict bio-bubbles and quarantine protocols.

The ICC meanwhile postponed the T20 World Cup originally scheduled to be held in Australia in 2020.

India was handed the hosting rights in 2021 and Australia was chosen as host for the 2022 edition.

India, home to 1.3 billion people, has eased some lockdown restrictions in recent weeks as it emerges from a brutal surge in Covid-19 infections and deaths in April and May.

But health officials fear that a new wave could sweep across the country, the world's second-most infected after the United States, later this year.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indiabccit20 world cupsourav gangulycricket
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 15220 votes
Cricket
12% - 4703 votes
Football
19% - 7112 votes
Athletics
3% - 1000 votes
Boxing
1% - 376 votes
Cycling
2% - 918 votes
Golf
5% - 1930 votes
Motorsport
9% - 3307 votes
Tennis
4% - 1370 votes
Water sports
1% - 348 votes
American sports
1% - 474 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1271 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

3h ago

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

7h ago

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo