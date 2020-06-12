Thabang Moroe's salary continues to eat into CSA coffers

Suspended Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Thabang Moroe has received full pay during his six months of suspension - a total income reportedly worth around R2 million.

Moroe was suspended by the organisation in December 2019 under a cloud of alleged misconduct, but the CSA board has failed to complete its investigation into the matter and there has been no disciplinary hearing as yet.

It has resulted in a complicated and confusing situation that saw Moroe arrive for work at the CSA offices in Johannesburg on Thursday.

CSA subsequently released a statement confirming that Moroe will, in fact, remain suspended while the organisation further committed to completing its investigation as a matter of urgency.

The longer CSA takes, though, the more it will cost them.

According to AFP, Moroe has been earning a full salary of around $20 000 (R341 000) for the last six months.

That equates to a total income of around R2 million over the past six months.

In Moroe's absence, Jacques Faul has been operating as CSA's acting CEO.

CSA is hopeful it will be in a position to provide more clarity on the matter by the end of June.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff