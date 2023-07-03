Un-Lord's like in the Long Room: Three MCC members suspended after confrontation with Aussies

Three MCC members were suspended after unseemly scenes unfolded in the Long Room at lunch on Sunday.

Usman Khawaja and David Warner stopped to confront members after being subjected to "aggressive and abusive" behaviour.

A debate about the spirit of the game has ensued following Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal during the morning session on the final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

Three Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members were suspended after the Australian team experienced "aggressive and abusive" behaviour in the Long Room as they made their way to lunch on the fifth and final day of the second Ashes Test on Sunday, the MCC announced on Sunday evening.



After a controversial morning session at Lord's, which included Jonny Bairstow's dismissal by Aussie wicketkeeper Alex Carey's underarm throw to hit his stumps, the usually decorous bunch at the 'spiritual home of cricket' chanted: "Same old Aussies, always cheating" as they booed the tourists off the field.

The MCC statement said the three suspended members were identified and would not be allowed to return to the ground while investigations into the matter were ongoing.

"MCC can confirm it has suspended three Members identified from earlier today. They will not be permitted back to Lord's whilst the investigation takes place and were informed of this by MCC chief executive, Guy Lavender, this evening.



"We maintain that the behaviour of a small number of members was completely unacceptable and whilst there was no suggestion by (Australian skipper) Pat Cummins in the post-match press conference that there was any physical altercation, it remains wholly unacceptable to behave in such a way, which goes against the values of the club.



"MCC condemns the behaviour witnessed and once again we re-iterate our apology to Cricket Australia.

"We are thoroughly disappointed to be talking about poor behaviour when the Long Room, as stated by Pat Cummins himself, is otherwise renowned for being 'really welcoming'.

"It has been a thrilling day to finish off a wonderful five days of Test cricket."

The Lord's pavilion is a place of work for cricketers and they have a right to walk through unmolested. It was apparent to everyone other than the MCC that the atmosphere was unpleasant, so why were there so few stewards on that side of the Long Room. This was avoidable pic.twitter.com/Oe534FTiaa — Martin Williamson (@mogodonman) July 2, 2023

Video footage of the incident shows Australian batters Usman Khawaja and David Warner stopping to confront some members in the Long Room.

"The crowd certainly made themselves known, in the Long Room and also out there," Cummins said after the game.



"I think they were just quite aggressive and abusive towards some of our players, which I know the MCC were not too happy with.

"Other than that one time, they were fantastic all week. The members here are normally fantastic, really welcoming. Something special about playing at Lord’s is you feel like you are at a really special place surrounded by people who have a love for the game. I quite like the tradition.



"I don’t think it hurts any more than normal. I think just standards that are held by the members are maybe a bit different to what you expect from certain members of the crowd at Edgbaston."

A fallout about the "spirit of the game" has ensued following the controversial dismissal of Bairstow, who was ruled out following review by South African umpire Marais Erasmus of Carey's underarm runout.

Bairstow had ducked under a Cameron Green bouncer before walking down the pitch, only to be stopped short by whoops of joy from the Australians as the bails tumbled behind him and he looked on, baffled.

Australia won the second Test by 43 runs to lead the five-match series 2-0. They have not won an Ashes series in England since Steve Waugh's men defeated the hosts 4-1 in 2001.



