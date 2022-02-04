Veterans Vilas, Levi return to WP Blitz for CSA T20 Challenge

T20 stalwarts Dane Vilas and Richard Levi have returned to the Cape to play for WP Blitz in the CSA T20 Challenge.

Veterans Dane Vilas and Richard Levi have signed short-term deals with the WP Blitz for the upcoming CSA T20 Challenge set to take place in Gqerberha from February 7-27.

WP Blitz coach Salieg Nackerdien on Friday named a 16-man squad for the tournament, with Wayne Parnell named captain.

Nackerdien said Vilas and Levi, who combine for 400 T20 matches' worth of experience, will be a major boost to the side.

"Firstly, I want to thank Lancashire County Cricket for releasing Dane to us for this T20 competition. His pedigree speaks for itself, from a leadership point of view and winning mentality, he is going to be a major asset to have at our disposal," Nackerdien said in a statement.

The coach added: "Richard is one of the most explosive and entertaining batsmen in cricket and when the opportunity arose to bring him back into the fold for white-ball cricket, we jumped at the chance. That kind of experience to help guide our young batsmen, the likes of Jono Bird, Daniel Smith, Tony de Zorzi and Gavin Kaplan, is absolutely crucial and we look forward to seeing him and Dane back in WP colours."

Back to where it all started. Excited to be back ???? https://t.co/TqakDKmK8R — Richard Levi (@RichardLevi88) February 4, 2022

Skipper Parnell said he was excited about the upcoming T20 event.

"We had a decent T20 Knockout tournament earlier in the season and we've had some positive performances in four-day cricket leading up to this tournament, so we are looking to go all the way."

Meanwhile, Proteas all-rounder George Linde was included in the squad, while there was a call-up for WP Academy leg-spinner Junaid Dawood.

Daniel Smith, having recently signed his first professional contract, has also been named in the squad, while WP Academy batsman Gavin Kaplan will also travel to Gqeberha.

The entire tournament will be hosted in a managed event environment (MEE) at St George's Park.