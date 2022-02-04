2h ago

add bookmark

Veterans Vilas, Levi return to WP Blitz for CSA T20 Challenge

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Richard Levi. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)
Richard Levi. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)
  • T20 stalwarts Dane Vilas and Richard Levi have returned to the Cape to play for WP Blitz in the CSA T20 Challenge.
  • WP Blitz coach Salieg Nackerdien has announced a 16-man squad, with Wayne Parnell named captain.
  • The event will be hosted at St George's Park between 2-27 February.

Veterans Dane Vilas and Richard Levi have signed short-term deals with the WP Blitz for the upcoming CSA T20 Challenge set to take place in Gqerberha from February 7-27.

WP Blitz coach Salieg Nackerdien on Friday named a 16-man squad for the tournament, with Wayne Parnell named captain.

Nackerdien said Vilas and Levi, who combine for 400 T20 matches' worth of experience, will be a major boost to the side.

"Firstly, I want to thank Lancashire County Cricket for releasing Dane to us for this T20 competition. His pedigree speaks for itself, from a leadership point of view and winning mentality, he is going to be a major asset to have at our disposal," Nackerdien said in a statement.

The coach added: "Richard is one of the most explosive and entertaining batsmen in cricket and when the opportunity arose to bring him back into the fold for white-ball cricket, we jumped at the chance. That kind of experience to help guide our young batsmen, the likes of Jono Bird, Daniel Smith, Tony de Zorzi and Gavin Kaplan, is absolutely crucial and we look forward to seeing him and Dane back in WP colours."

Skipper Parnell said he was excited about the upcoming T20 event.

"We had a decent T20 Knockout tournament earlier in the season and we've had some positive performances in four-day cricket leading up to this tournament, so we are looking to go all the way."

Meanwhile, Proteas all-rounder George Linde was included in the squad, while there was a call-up for WP Academy leg-spinner Junaid Dawood.

Daniel Smith, having recently signed his first professional contract, has also been named in the squad, while WP Academy batsman Gavin Kaplan will also travel to Gqeberha.

The entire tournament will be hosted in a managed event environment (MEE) at St George's Park.

WP Blitz squad:
Wayne Parnell (captain), Jonathan Bird, Junaid Dawood, Tony de Zorzi, Beuran Hendricks, Gavin Kaplan, Richard Levi, George Linde, Aviwe Mgijima, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Kyle Simmonds, Daniel Smith, Yaseen Vallie, Dane Vilas, Basheer Walters

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
wp blitzcsa t20 challengeherman mostertsalieg nackerdienwayne parnellrichard levidane vilascape towncricket
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 6620 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 1049 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3619 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5663 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo