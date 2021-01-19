Virat Kohli's message to the world after Indian heroics: 'Stand up and take notice'

Indian captain Virat Kohli has told the world to "stand up and take notice" after his side's heroic Test series win against Australia.

In stunning fashion, India beat their hosts by three wickets at the Gabba on Tuesday in the fourth and final Test to win the series 2-1.

It was a remarkable comeback by the visitors, who were bowled out for 36 in their second innings of the first Test in Adelaide.

Kohli played in that match, but missed the rest of the series after returning to India to be with his wife for the birth of their child.

The Test captaincy was handed to batsman Ajinkya Rahane for the remainder of the series, and the comeback from the Indians over the course of the next three Tests will go down as one of the most astonishing the modern game has seen.

Social media was abuzz after the fourth Test on Tuesday, and Kohli's message to his 90.9 million Instagram followers told its own story of how proud he was of India's achievement 'Down Under'.

"To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice," Kohli wrote.

"Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads."