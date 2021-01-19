40m ago

add bookmark

Virat Kohli's message to the world after Indian heroics: 'Stand up and take notice'

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli
Marty MELVILLE / AFP

Indian captain Virat Kohli has told the world to "stand up and take notice" after his side's heroic Test series win against Australia. 

In stunning fashion, India beat their hosts by three wickets at the Gabba on Tuesday in the fourth and final Test to win the series 2-1.  

It was a remarkable comeback by the visitors, who were bowled out for 36 in their second innings of the first Test in Adelaide. 

Kohli played in that match, but missed the rest of the series after returning to India to be with his wife for the birth of their child. 

The Test captaincy was handed to batsman Ajinkya Rahane for the remainder of the series, and the comeback from the Indians over the course of the next three Tests will go down as one of the most astonishing the modern game has seen. 

Social media was abuzz after the fourth Test on Tuesday, and Kohli's message to his 90.9 million Instagram followers told its own story of how proud he was of India's achievement 'Down Under'. 

"To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice," Kohli wrote.

"Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads." 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
CSA optimistic over 'Black Day ODI', reveals cricket isn't immune to GBV
India pull off sensational run-chase to win Australia Test series
Captain Quinny 'settled' at No 5 ... but what is his best batting position stats-wise?
Read more on:
indiaaustraliavirat kohlicricket
loading... Live
Titans 0
Knights 0
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 11331 votes
Cricket
12% - 3245 votes
Football
19% - 5094 votes
Athletics
2% - 679 votes
Boxing
1% - 268 votes
Cycling
2% - 635 votes
Golf
5% - 1400 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2318 votes
Tennis
3% - 916 votes
Water sports
1% - 244 votes
American sports
1% - 332 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 887 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo