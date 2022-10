England's Test captain and star all-rounder Ben Stokes is a phenomenal cricketer, but at times, he pulls off acts of the game that are nothing short of spellbinding.

His latest effort was in the field during the second T20 between England and Australia at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday.

England won the game by eight runs to claim the series 2-0, but this bit of fielding from a Mitchell Marsh lofted drive off Sam Curran had a lot to do with the win.