23 Jun

add bookmark

WATCH | Black Caps batter out in bizarre fashion against England

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
New Zealand's Henry Nicholls bats during day one of the second Test against the West Indies at Basin Reserve in Wellington on 11 December 2020.
New Zealand's Henry Nicholls bats during day one of the second Test against the West Indies at Basin Reserve in Wellington on 11 December 2020.
Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Cricket has had its fair share of strange dismissals over the years, but the latest involves New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls during the third Test against England on Thursday. 

If you look it up in the scorecard, you'll see: Henry Nicholls c Alex Lees b Jack Leach 19, so nothing strange there, right?

But how the ball reached  Lees makes this dismissal bizarre, and Daryl Mitchell, Nicholls's batting partner, plays a significant role.

WATCH as it all unfolds below:

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
englandnew zealandcricket
loading... Live
England 0
New Zealand 225/5
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 3281 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 2909 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22171.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo