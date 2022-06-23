WATCH | Black Caps batter out in bizarre fashion against England

Cricket has had its fair share of strange dismissals over the years, but the latest involves New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls during the third Test against England on Thursday.

If you look it up in the scorecard, you'll see: Henry Nicholls c Alex Lees b Jack Leach 19, so nothing strange there, right?

But how the ball reached Lees makes this dismissal bizarre, and Daryl Mitchell, Nicholls's batting partner, plays a significant role.

WATCH as it all unfolds below: