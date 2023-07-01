1h ago

WATCH | 'Disgrace': Starc's controversial grassy grab lights up another fascinating Ashes day

Heinz Schenk and AFP
Mitchell Starc. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Mitchell Starc sparked an England collapse at Lord's on Sunday before Ben Duckett was given a controversial reprieve - ironically with Starc involved - as the hosts maintained their bid for a remarkable win in the second Ashes Test.

England were 114/4 at stumps on the fourth day, still needing a further 257 runs to reach a target of 371.

If achieved, that would be England's second-highest run-chase to win a Test behind their 378 against India at Edgbaston last year.

Left-handed opener Duckett, who made 98 in the first innings, was 50 not out and captain Ben Stokes unbeaten on 29, with England looking to level the five-match series at 1-1.

Starc, recalled following Australia's thrilling two-wicket win in last week's first Test at Edgbaston, reduced England to 13-2.

And they were in dire straits at 45-4 when Australia captain Pat Cummins struck twice in an over.

Duckett then appeared to fall for exactly 50 when he miscued Cameron Green to fine leg, where a sliding Starc held a fine catch only for the ball to touch the turf.

Third umpire Marais Erasmus, to Australia's visible despair, disallowed the dismissal because Starc had grounded the before he was in control of his body and so had not completed a fair catch.

"I have no idea on the rules, we've seen different ones in this game and different decisions have been given," England batting coach Marcus Trescothick told the BBC

Interestingly, the laws of the game seem to favour Starc's case.

According to the MCC:

33.2.2 Furthermore, a catch will be fair if any of the following conditions applies: 33.2.2.1 the ball is held in the hand or hands of a fielder, even if the hand holding the ball is touching the ground, or is hugged to the body, or lodges in the external protective equipment worn by a fielder, or lodges accidentally in a fielder’s clothing.

That seems to have been former Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis' ammunition for questioning the decision.

Glenn McGrath also blasted the decision as a "disgrace".

"I'm sorry, that is the biggest load of rubbish I have ever seen," McGrath said while commentating for BBC Radio's Test Match Special on Saturday.

"He (Starc) has got that ball under control. That ball is under control.

"I've seen everything this game has to offer. If that is not out, then every other catch that's ever been taken should not be out. That is a disgrace."

However, the case of New Zealand seamer Kyle Jamieson's return catch in a 2021 T20 against Bangladesh suggested that there is a precedent for Erasmus' decision.

Either way, it all adds to the intrigue of an already fascinating series.

