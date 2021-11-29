24m ago

WATCH | Pakistan players send Vernon Philander off in style

Compiled by Lloyd Burnard
Vernon Philander (Getty)
Vernon Philander (Getty)

Proteas legend Vernon Philander received a warm send-off from the Pakistan players and management in Chittagong on Monday.

Philander has been operating as a bowling consultant to to the Pakistan team since before the T20 World Cup, and he has now now completed his stint and is set to return to South Africa.

Since Philander joined, Pakistan have won eight out of nine T20s - their only defeat came in the World Cup semi-final against Australia - while they also look set to win the first Test against Bangladesh currently under way.

Watch the video below as the Pakistan players say 'farewell' to Philander and he says a few words too. 

 
pakistanvernon philandercricket
