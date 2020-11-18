WATCH | Worse than facing up to a 150km/h bouncer? Ben Stokes gets a Covid-19 test

What's worse?

Facing a 150 km/h bouncer from a fired up Kagiso Rabida or taking a Covid-19 test?

Well, as Ben Stokes makes batting look so effortless, it would appear that for the England all-rounder it would be latter.

Stokes and all other members of the English touring squad were given a clean bill of health after their arrival in South Africa where they will take on the Proteas in three ODIs as well as three T20 internationals.

Of course, that meant that each member of the squad had to have a pass a Covid-19 test.

And let's be honest, Stokes didn't look like he enjoyed it, much to the amusement of his team mates.

Watch below: