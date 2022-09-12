World Cup winners Morgan, Roy headline SA20 draft

318 players will go under the hammer in the inaugural SA20 player auction set to be held in Cape Town on 19 September.

More than 500 players registered their interest, with the list cut down following the submission of shortlists from the six franchises.

The new league's draft will see all teams fill their roster with 17 players, 10 of which will be local and seven international.

Teams will spend their remaining R34 million ($2 million) salary budget with 22 players already pre-signed by their respective franchises.

Despite being owned by an Indian Premier League franchise, there will be no Indian players competing in the inaugural tournament.

Some of the names set to feature in the draft (in brackets base price): England - Jason Roy (R1.7m), Eoin Morgan (R1.7m), Ollie Robinson (R850k), Adil Rashid (R1.7m) Australia - Peter Handscomb (R850k), Ben Dunk (R425k) New Zealand - Jimmy Neesham (R1.7m), Ross Taylor (R850k), Mitchell McClenaghan (R850k) West Indies - Shai Hope (R425k), Carlos Brathwaite (R850k), Lendl Simmons (R850k), Jayden Seales (R1.7m), Brandon King (R850k), Roston Chase (R425k) Sri Lanka - Kusal Perera (R850k), Kusal Medis (R425k), Dinesh Chandimal (R850k), Dhananjaya De Silva (R850k), Chamika Karunaratne (R1.7m)

Other countries represented include Zimbabwe, Scotland, Afghanistan, Ireland, Hong Kong, USA, Netherlands and Namibia.

"We are thrilled with the interest received from the cricket community to be a part of the SA20," said SA20 League Commissioner, Graeme Smith.

"The final list of players has an exciting mix of international stars, the class of Proteas players and upcoming talent waiting to make a name for themselves on a global stage. We are looking forward to the auction and seeing how the squads are formed for this exciting first edition of the SA20."

The auction will start at 14:00 and will be broadcast live on SuperSport.