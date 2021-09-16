WP Cricket pays tribute to Boeta Cassiem: 'You brought the heart to Newlands'

Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) paid tribute to legendary ice-cream seller Moegamat 'Boeta' Cassiem, who died on Tuesday morning after a long illness.

Cassiem worked at Newlands for over 55 years and was a favourite with patrons and players alike.

In May, Cassiem was rewarded with a special plaque from WPCA to thank him for his service.

Cassiem's plaque was placed on the grass embankment near the Oaks to commemorate his service for future generations.

"Boeta Cassiem's memory will forever be etched into the history of this famous ground," said WPCA CEO Michael Canterbury.

"His infectious personality resonated with locals as well as international supporters and his passing will leave a huge hole in the overall match-day experience. Our sincere condolences to the family at this very sad time."

WPCA president Ashraf Burns also commented: "Thank you Boeta Cassiem for all the special memories, you brought the heart to Newlands and we will forever remember you for your contribution. You will be dearly missed. May the Almighty grant him a high stage in paradise and grant contentment to his family and friends."

WP acting head coach Faiek Davids added: "It was a wonderful occasion when we had the opportunity to pay tribute to Boeta Cassiem earlier this year, with his loving family in attendance as well. It was said at the time that Boeta Cassiem was the best brand ambassador Newlands has had or will ever have, that will forever ring true.

"On behalf of all the players and team management, thank you to Cassiem's family for sharing their father and grandfather with us for so many years and we wish them love and strength during this time."

The WP and Rocks teams stood for a minute silence before Thursday's T20 practice match between the two sides at Newlands.