Zubayr Hamza hits unbeaten ton for SA 'A' as rain forces draw

Compiled by Lynn Butler
South African batter Zubayr Hamza (Charle Lombard/Gallo)
Proteas batter Zubayr Hamza scored his 27th first-class century to propel South Africa 'A' to a competitive total against India 'A' before rain brought an end to the match with a draw in Bloemfontein.

The result at the Mangaung Oval means that the unofficial Test series ended in a stalemate after the two sides played to a draw in all three matches.

SCORECARD | SA 'A' v India 'A' - 3rd unofficial Test - Drawn

Resuming day four on 196/1, with top-order batter Hamza and Sarel Erwee (97 off 215 runs) added 25 runs to the overnight total, taking their second-wicket stand to 178 runs before Erwee fell three runs short of a hundred.

Hamza then shared a 66-run stand with Tony de Zorzi (33) before India A's Krishnappa Gowtham (2-81) removed the latter to pick up his second scalp of the morning to leave the hosts on 287/3.

SA 'A' declared soon after surpassing the 300-run mark as Hamza finished unbeaten on 125* off 192 balls (15 fours), setting India 'A' a target 304 runs to win.

India 'A' got off to a shaky start as the SA 'A' bowlers, with Senuran Muthusamy (1-8), Migael Pretorius (1-16) and Lutho Sipamla (1-30) picking up wickets to give the home side a glimpse of gaining a result.

However, India 'A' were stranded on 90/3 with 214 runs short of the target when the rain interrupted play after the tea break. The two captains shook hands to confirm the drawn encounter.

At the end of the game, the South African duo of Sipamla and Erwee were awarded the Player of the Match and Player of the Series accolades, respectively, following their performances.

Latest Score - Day 4:

South Africa A: 268 & 311/3 dec; Z. Hamza 125* (192), S. Erwee 97 (215); K. Gowtham 2-81, N. Saini 1-49

India A: 276 & 90/3 after 17 overs; P. Shaw 38 (34), A. Easwaran 19 (25); S. Muthusamy 1-8, L. Sipamla 1-30

Result: Drawn

